Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine Facing Significant Losses on All Fronts

Islam Times - Ukraine is facing significant losses on all fronts, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The enemy is facing significant losses on all fronts. Three battalions from the Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade and the 72nd Mechanized Brigade [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces] lost more than half of their personnel near the Verkhnekamenka and Zolotarevka settlements in just one day," he noted, TASS reported.The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 227 aircraft and 1,430 drones since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov stated."Since the start of the special military operation, a total of 227 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 1,430 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 air defense missile systems, 3,886 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 702 multiple rocket launchers, 3,073 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 3,954 military motor vehicles," he specified.On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also stressed Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.