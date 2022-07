Islam Times - Belarusian President announced that the country has intercepted an attempted missile strike from Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported, according to Reuters.Lukashenko also said that Belarus did not want war with Ukraine but would fight if its own territory was invaded.The Ukrainian military did not immediately comment.