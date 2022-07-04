Two killed in attack on Taliban convoy in Afghanistan

This photo shows Afghan people gathering besides an ambulance after an attack on a convoy carrying Taliban members in Herat in western Afghanistan on July 4, 2022.

Islam Times - Unidentified gunmen have attacked a convoy of Taliban forces in western Afghanistan, leaving two dead and several others injured.

Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing local sources, reported that two vehicles carrying members of the Taliban came under attack in Herat City on Monday morning.The report said the attack killed two people and injured 20 others, including 18 civilian employees and two students.According to the news agency’s correspondent, one of the attackers was killed while two others escaped.Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Tolo News cited eyewitnesses as saying that two soldiers were killed and more than 20 soldiers and civilians were injured.The report, however, said that the attack targeted one vehicle only.Tolo News cited Mohammad Shah Rassoul, a spokesman for Herat police, as saying that unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying the Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members in the 4th police district of Herat. He noted that one of the assailants was killed.The Taliban, who had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, took power again on August 15 as the US was in the middle of a troop withdrawal.The group announced the formation of a caretaker government on September 7. No country has yet recognized their rule.Although security in Afghanistan has somewhat improved since the chaotic US withdrawal, recurring attacks have hit the war-torn country, including some claimed by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, since last August.