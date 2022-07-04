0
Monday 4 July 2022 - 23:44

Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir Ezzor, Syria

Story Code : 1002774
The US military and their affiliated terrorist elements have been illegally present in the north and east of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are taking actions against the residents and Syrian forces in this region.

According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent to Syria, two explosions were heard at dawn today, Thursday, near a US military base - Green Village military base - in the Al-Omar oil field, east Deir Ezzor.

Sources told Al Mayadeen that the Popular Resistance factions targeted the US military base in the Al-Omar oil field with a number of local missiles, adding that the striking led to a huge fire in the base with not much knowledge of how much loss was sustained.

The coalition's reconnaissance planes and helicopters hovered in large numbers in the air after the incident. 

Illegal American bases in Syria have been attacked several times in recent months.

Al-Tanf is one of the most important and strategic regions in Syria. This area is a common border point between the three countries of Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria has begun in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, America, and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime. 
