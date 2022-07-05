0
Tuesday 5 July 2022 - 14:11

Zionists Cannot Even Dream of Attacking Iran: Top Official

Story Code : 1002893
Zionists Cannot Even Dream of Attacking Iran: Top Official
“The Zionists cannot even dream of attacking Iran and they should know that even if they attack Iran in their dreams they certainly will not wake from that dream,” state-run IRNA news agency quoted the top Iranian diplomat on Tuesday.

Iranian officials and commanders have repeatedly warned the Tel Aviv regime of a crushing response should it dare act against the Islamic Republic.

Last month, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, warned that Tehran will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground if ‘Israel’ makes any mistake.

“By the order of the Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground for any mistake made by the enemy,” he said.

In a recent truculent anti-Iran move, the Zionist regime’s war minister, Benny Gantz, proposed forming a US-led regional military front featuring Tel Aviv and its Arab allies.

However, the occupying regime itself is grappling with numerous issues.

Over the past few years, especially in recent months, several incidents have busted the ‘Israeli’ regime’s security and political invulnerability myths.

In May 2021, the Zionist occupation regime launched its fourth allout war against the Gaza Strip only to be targeted with at least 4,000 rockets flown by the Palestinian territory’s resistance movements.

Moreover, political uncertainty has also been haunting the ‘Israeli’ regime for the past four years, forcing it to dissolve the parliament in several cases and hold new general elections.
