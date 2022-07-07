Syria, Bahrain discuss means of enhancing media cooperation
By Mazen Eyon
During the meeting which was held at the Ministry’s building, the two sides reviewed the memos of understanding signed between the two states, and the importance of activating memos signed between the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and Bahrain News Agency, from one side, and the General Organization of Radio and TV and Bahraini Media Affairs Body, from the other.
The two sides referred to the importance of training and exchanging expertise in different domains of media.
Ambassador Sayyar expressed his country’s support to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.