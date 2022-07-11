0
Monday 11 July 2022

Qatar Hails Development of Ties with Iran

Qatar Hails Development of Ties with Iran
In a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated the Iranian government and the people and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He also expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and the implementation of agreements between them.

For his part, the Iranian president congratulated Qatar on Eid al-Adha, saying, "I hope God will bestow his blessings on the people of Iran, Qatar and the entire Islamic community on the occasion of this great holiday.”

Referring to the numerous and intensive diplomatic consultations and meetings between the officials of Iran and Qatar in recent months, Raisi said, "These meetings and consultations have a positive effect on the process of implementing the agreements between the two countries.”

In a meeting with the Qatari emir, held in Tehran in May, Raisi described the capacities available in Tehran and Doha as a suitable ground for meeting the regional challenges.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved its friendship to friends and brothers in difficult times, including Qatar,” he added.
