0
Tuesday 19 July 2022 - 10:17

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan

Story Code : 1004953
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan
The trip would make her one of the highest-ranking officials from the US to visit the self-ruled island democracy in decades.

Pelosi was originally scheduled to visit Asia in early April, but her trip was delayed when she contracted COVID-19. While the focus of that trip was on Japan, it reportedly included a stop in Taiwan.

The Financial Times, citing six sources, reported on Tuesday that the trip is now scheduled for next month.

The American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, local media reported that independent legislator Freddy Lim invited Pelosi to visit again during a summit on Tibet in June.

If her trip goes ahead, Pelosi will be the first sitting speaker of the House to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich travelled to the territory in 1997 to meet then-President Lee Teng-hui.

The timing of Gingrich’s trip was noteworthy as it came a year after Taiwan’s first democratic elections were held in 1996, a considerable milestone for the island.

Pelosi’s expected visit will take place at a significant low point for US-China and China-Taiwan relations. China is also preparing for its all-important Party Congress in October and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army on August 1.

News of Pelosi’s trip is likely to anger China, which also objected to her previous plans to visit in April.

China’s Communist Party in Beijing regards Taiwan as its sovereign territory, although it has never directly ruled the island.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in April that a visit by Pelosi would constitute “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” during a conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Tel Aviv Legalizes Shooting at Palestinians by Security Forces
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
Putin, Raisi, Erdogan to Meet in Tehran for Trilateral Summit
19 July 2022
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
WH Seeks to Delay Decision on MBS Immunity over Khashoggi Murder
19 July 2022
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
Chinese Military Issues Warning To US
19 July 2022
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden
Arab Activists Launch Hashtag Campaign to Oppose Normalization with Israel amid Biden's Visit
17 July 2022
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
‘Israel’ To Be Sole Loser of Any New Aggression Against Gaza: Islamic Jihad
18 July 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
Ansarullah Leader: Biden Showed Loyalty to Zionists In Recent Visit to Occupied Territories
18 July 2022
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
West Heightens Risk of WWIII by Delivering Weapons to Ukraine
18 July 2022
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
Dominance of West Is Coming to an End, Former UK PM Says
17 July 2022
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
Yemen: Ansarullah Warns Arabs of Disastrous Consequences of Biden Visit
17 July 2022
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
US Approves Possible Sale of Military Assistance to Taiwan
17 July 2022
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
Influence of Old, Frail US in Decline
17 July 2022
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
World Will Oppose ‘US Rules’ of Foreign Interference: China
16 July 2022