Biden drops barrage of insults on Trump

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has stepped up insults at Donald Trump, calling his predecessor “the defeated former president of the United States.”

The Hill reported on Friday that Biden in a virtual address to an organization of law enforcement executives earlier this week called Trump out by name, saying the Republican president was a liar who "lacked the courage to act".Biden has even questioned the truth in Trump’s patriotism and loyalty to the country, making reference to his speech in Washington, DC on Jan. 6, 2021: “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American,” Biden said in a virtual address Monday to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference."For three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office," Biden said. "While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers are subjected to the medieval hell for three hours."On Tuesday, Biden took to Twitter, in a rare move, to attack Trump once again: “Call me old fashioned, but I don’t think inciting a mob that attacks a police officer is ‘respect for the law.’”The insults targeting Trump come as the US midterm elections draw closer. Biden has positioned himself as the best person who can defeat Trump in 2024, a comment he’s made both publicly and privately to aides and allies.According to political analyst and activist Myles Hoenig, Trump is still playing an active role in the US political sphere, deciding the fate of the Republican Party.Hoenig, who is a former Green Party candidate for Congress, believes that the upcoming elections to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the US could be a make-or-break moment for Trump's position in the party.