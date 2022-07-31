Disabled Palestinian Man Shot by Israeli Forces Succumbs to His Wounds

Islam Times - A mentally disabled Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds on Saturday, four days after being shot by Israeli regime's forces at a checkpoint.

Hussein Qawariq, 59, from the village of Awarta, was shot on Tuesday by Israeli forces manning a checkpoint in Huwara, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.Huwara's mayor, Wajih Odeh, said that Qawariq was "mentally disabled". He "used to collect bottles and cans from the street and ask for money from businesses in the area," he said.Qawariq's family, too, said he had a "mental disorder," Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. He died from his wounds in the Rabin Medical Centre in Israel, it added.At least 54 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank. They have included suspected militants and also non-combatants, among them journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.