Afghan Capital Rocked by Massive Explosion

Islam Times - Sunday morning saw an explosion that shook Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, and local media reported that residents spoke of what they believed to be a missile attack on the Wazir Akbar Khan area in the city's north.

As of yet, no fatalities have been reported.The blast has been verified by a ministry of the interior spokesperson, but authorities have not yet provided any other details about the early-morning Sunday incident.Photos circulating on social media have captured what appears to be a massive flash at the time of the incident.A former official with the since deposed US-backed government of Afghanistan has claimed that “drones were flying while the multiple explosions happened early morning today.”Abdul Nafi Takour, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the explosion had taken place to Tolo News but fell short of offering the outlet any additional details on the matter. An official cause for the explosion remains unknown, Sputnik reported.On Friday, at least two people were killed and a dozen injured during an attack on a cricket match in Kabul. A source on the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the time detailed that the stadium explosion had caused upwards of seven deaths.At the time, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the stadium explosion, and underscored that such attacks against civilians were in violation of humanitarian laws. The blast took place during the Shepgize Cricket tournament.