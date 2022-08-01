US House Speaker Pelosi Begins Indo-Pacific Visit, No Mention of Taipei

Islam Times - US House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started her visit to four Asian countries without mentioning Taiwan, as tensions rise over the self-ruled island.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” her office said in a press release on Sunday.“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” the release said.Pelosi, who is President Joe Biden’s equal in rank as leader of one of the three branches of government, would be the highest ranking US politician to travel to the island since 1997.She has so far declined to discuss the details of her trip, but said last week that it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan.”Meanwhile, China has warned the United States that it would be responsible for any consequences of a visit to Taipei.Biden administration officials have reportedly expressed concerns that China may try to impose a no-fly zone over Taiwan ahead of the visit.Beijing claims Taiwan as a Chinese province and sees visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island.China will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Air force Spokesman, Shen Jinke, said at a military air show Sunday.The air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland,” Shen added.On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart in a phone call against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island and warned that “those who play with fire will perish by it.”Xi also urged Biden to stick to the “one China” principle that recognizes Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically, warning him against supporting Taiwan’s independence.Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.