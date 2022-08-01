0
Monday 1 August 2022 - 08:55

Shin Bet Investigates Threats Sent to Lapid’s Wife

Several emails were sent from the same address containing threats against Lapid and her family. According to Walla!, the person who sent the emails was found and given a warning after determining the low threat level. 

“The incitement and division are coming - it's terrible and scary,” said Lihi Lapid following a report in Walla regarding the threats. 

She further said: “This is another reminder of why we must all find [what unifies and connects us].”

Lapid received an email last month wishing her family would end up “smeared on the road.”

Several days later, another email arrived, cursing the prime minister’s sister.

In May, police indicted Ilana Sporta Hania for sending threatening letters containing bullets to then-former Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett and his family. 

She was charged with extortion and illegal possession of a firearm.
