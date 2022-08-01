‘Israel’ Bombed Facility Holding Soldier’s Remains Last Year: Hamas

Islam Times - Hamas disclosed on Sunday that a facility where the body of a Zionist occupation soldier was being held captive was bombed in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike during the last war on Gaza in May 2021.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson revealed the new information that occurred during Operation al-Quds Sword last year.On the eighth anniversary of the 2014 War on Gaza, during which two ‘Israeli’ soldiers were captured, the military spokesman for Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, undisclosed details that took place during last year’s battle.Abu Obeida said, "The Al-Qassam leadership was allowed to reveal that a place during Operation al-Quds Sword was subjected to Zionist bombardment that led to the martyrdom of one of the shadow fighters, and the injury of three others while they were on a mission to guard one of the two captured soldiers."Abu Obeida, however, did not disclose the name of the martyr due to security reasons, saying that it will be announced later when the circumstances are convenient.Operation al-Quds Sword, which began on May 10, 2021, lasted for 11 days until the Palestinian Resistance factions forced the occupation to cease fire. During the battle, the Palestinian Resistance targeted vital ‘Israeli’ centers, using missiles that reached deep into the occupied territories.As for the 2014 aggression, it run led by the Qassam Brigades, and lasted for 51 days in the Gaza Strip. The battle resulted killed about 70 Zionist soldiers, and left more than 1620 injured.