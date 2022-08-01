0
Monday 1 August 2022 - 21:29

'Get Well Soon': Trump Claims Biden Contracted Not COVID-19 but Dementia

On the Twitter-like social networking platform, the former president made fun of his successor's re-diagnosis, Sputnik reported.

Trump's quipped that Biden was "thinking about moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes" before reiterating his claims about the 2020 election fraud.

"Joe Biden's second bout of COVID, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well," Trump wrote. "Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast illegally."

However, the former president, 76, wished his rival and successor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon, Joe!" He concluded the post.

After testing negative for the virus and finishing a five-day course of Paxlovid, the antiviral medication from Pfizer, Biden was released from isolation on Wednesday.

In his announcement on Saturday, White House physician Kevin O'Connor stated that Biden had increased his testing frequency due to the possibility of a return infection. On Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, Biden reportedly continued to test negative, but the virus returned on Saturday morning.

Purportedly, Biden has not shown any symptoms of the infection's rebound, and reassured the public that he was feeling well.

On Saturday, Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a week after a negative test, once again raising questions among Americans about his fitness for the 2024 presidential race, if only from a health standpoint. Biden has reiterated that he intends to run for reelection.
