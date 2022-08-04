0
Thursday 4 August 2022 - 00:57

When Will Some Lebanese Officials Overcome Fear of a Liar, Accept Honest Electricity Offers?

Story Code : 1007511
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah has conveyed a large number of Iranian offers to provide Lebanon with fuel to cope with the power outage crisis; however, the Lebanese government has not approved any of them.

During his recent televised interview, Sayyed Nasrallah said that, if the Lebanese government accepts, Hezbollah is ready to bring Iranian fuel to the Lebanese power facilities.

Although the energy minister Walid Fayyad welcomed the Iranian donation, the Lebanese council of ministers presided by PM Najib Mikati has not approved it yet.

Al-Manar sources mentioned that Directorate General of Oil contacted the Iranian embassy in Beirut, providing it with the Lebanese annual oil needs to produce power.

This was confirmed by Fayyad who told Al-Manar that Lebanon is trying to import fuel from several friendly countries, including Iran, Russia, and Egypt.

On August 19, 2021, the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, promised the Lebanese officials that her administration will allow Jordan and Egypt to provide Lebanon with gas and electricity.

On the anniversary of Shea’s false promise, some Lebanese officials, who reject the honest Iranian donations, are still waiting her lies to come true.
