Friday 5 August 2022 - 13:22

‘Israeli’ Military Increases Troop Deployment amid Fears of Gaza Retaliation

It was on Monday when Special Forces of the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s military stormed the house of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi and kidnapped him with his son-in-law Ashraf al-Jadaa’ in the Jenin Camp after the assaulted them and took them to an unknown destination.

The increase in troop deployment used artillery, engineering, infantry, armored units, and Special Forces. Meanwhile, Zionist media outlets claimed that the decision to keep certain forces in the region was made although ‘there is no order to ban going out of the strip in this period of time.’

According to i24 News, Gaza Division commander General Nimrod Aloni released on Thursday a video showing the settlers in the ‘Gaza Envelope’ region, in which he said the ‘Israeli’ army is trying to figure out the intentions of the Islamic Jihad movement on the level of ‘attacking the settlers’.

He added that the Gaza Division forces have been on the highest level of alertness in the past few days, admitting that the division will boost deployment among its forces for a possible confrontation with the Islamic Jihad.

This happened after the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday after a briefing by security officials on the tension in the south that ‘Israel' will continue to operate against the suspects. We fully understand the difficulty of residents along the border."
