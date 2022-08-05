0
Friday 5 August 2022 - 20:43

Hours after Extending Yemen’s Truce, Saudi Coalition Seized New Oil Tanker

Story Code : 1007816
Hours after Extending Yemen’s Truce, Saudi Coalition Seized New Oil Tanker
The Yemen Petroleum Company [YPC] said in a statement that the coalition did not allow Sea Heart tanker, which was carrying tens of thousands of tons of petrol, to dock at Yemen’s strategic western port of Hudaydah and offload its cargo.

The company further added that the ship was impounded despite being inspected and cleared for port call by the United Nations and that the incident takes to two the number of Yemen-bound ships carrying petrol that are currently seized by the Riyadh-led military alliance.

Additionally, a Yemeni military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Saudi-led coalition refuses to fully commit to the terms of a truce brokered by the United Nations.

The official said the Saudi-led coalition forces and their allied militants have violated the UN-brokered ceasefire at least 179 times during the past 24 hours.

He said the violations included 30 flights of armed Saudi-led reconnaissance aircraft in the skies of the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’izz, Hajjah, al-Jawf, Sa’ada, Hudaydah, and al-Bayda as well as border areas.

Meanwhile, the Saudi army also conducted an artillery attack on a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern Sa’ada province, seriously injuring several civilians.

Yemen’s al-Masirah TV channel reported that the shelling targeted the al-Dhaher and Shada’a districts on Thursday.

The latest Saudi-led acts of aggression come while the warring sides agreed on Tuesday to renew the two-month truce.

“This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible,” United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
Iraq’s Crisis: Al-Sadr Demands Dissolution of Parliament, Early Elections
4 August 2022
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
Zelensky Wants Talks with China
4 August 2022
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
Hackers Shut Down Websites of Two ‘Israeli’-occupied Major Ports
3 August 2022
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
US Approves Massive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
3 August 2022
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
China to Carry out ’Targeted Military Operations’ in Response to Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit
3 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
Sayyed Nasrallah: There Is An American-“Israeli” Project To Destroy Us, But We Will Confront It At All Levels
3 August 2022
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
US, “Israeli” Entity Hold Joint Navy Exercise
2 August 2022
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
Putin Says There Can Be No Winners in Nuclear War
2 August 2022