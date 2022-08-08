0
Monday 8 August 2022 - 06:17

Zelensky Reveals Value of Russian Assets Seized by Ukraine

Story Code : 1008136
Zelensky Reveals Value of Russian Assets Seized by Ukraine
“Held a meeting today on sanctions policy, confiscation of Russian assets. As government officials reported, assets worth 28 billion hryvnias {about $765 million} have already been forcibly seized. This work continues. More than 900 more facilities belonging to the Russian state are proposed to be confiscated. And if we evaluate the property package not only of the [Russian] state, but also of its residents, we are talking about 36 thousand items to be seized,” he stated on Saturday, RT reported.

The seized assets will be used to compensate for the damages caused by the current military conflict in the country, according to Zelensky.

On August 5, Kiev approved a decree that enables 903 Russia-owned assets in the country to be transferred to the state and Ukrainian people. According to Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, the property that the Ukrainian authorities intend to confiscate is divided into three categories: assets belonging to the Russian state, to sanctioned citizens and companies from Russia, and to Russian banks.

“It is proposed to confiscate 903 items belonging specifically to the Russian state. 79 items are corporate rights, 824 items are property,” he explained.

According to Zelensky, this measure is only the first step in a government strategy for dealing with Russian assets. The next step will be the confiscation of Russian assets held in the West, allegedly for the same purpose of rebuilding Ukraine.

Zelensky added the Ukrainian government and president’s office were working on this measure along with teams of international experts, partners and allies in the West.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
Tel Aviv Terrified after Islamic Jihad Leaders’ Tehran Visit
7 August 2022
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace
North Korea Blasts Pelosi’s Visit to DMZ, Calls Her ‘Worst Destroyer of International Peace'
6 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Thoroughly Following up Developments in Gaza
7 August 2022
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
Islamic Jihad Targets Israeli Regime with over 100 Missiles
6 August 2022
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
Yemen’s Two-Month Extension of Ceasefire Last Chance to Saudis
6 August 2022
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Center in Rafah, Commander Martyred
6 August 2022
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
Taiwan ‘Preparing for War Without Seeking War’: Military
5 August 2022
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
Sadr Urges Supporters to Continue Sit-in in Iraqi Parliament
5 August 2022
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
North Korea Says Will ‘Never Tolerate’ US Criticism of Its Nuclear Program
5 August 2022
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
Amnesty: Ukrainian Forces “Put Civilians at Risk”
5 August 2022
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
Aerial Normalization Done: Flight To ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories Crosses Saudi Airspace
4 August 2022