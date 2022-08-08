0
Monday 8 August 2022 - 08:50

UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant

This comes as Kiev claims that Russia is using the facility as a “shield” for its soldiers.

“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing. I hope that those attacks will end, and at the same time I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the plant,” Guterres said at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday morning, without blaming either side.

For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] said on Saturday it was “extremely concerned” by the Friday shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Targeting the facility with any “military firepower” amounts to “playing with fire, with potentially catastrophic consequences,” the UN nuclear watchdog’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said.

The IAEA also suggested sending a delegation to the site to “provide technical support for nuclear safety and security” and to “help prevent the situation from spiraling even more out of control.” Neither Moscow nor Kiev has reacted to the proposal so far.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the country’s south was seized by Russian forces in late February, when Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine. The facility continues to operate with Ukrainian staff under Russian control.

On Friday, Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of firing artillery shells at the plant, following allegations of several attempted drone attacks over the past month. A senior non-proliferation and arms control official at the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the attacks on the plant risk triggering an event similar to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
