Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 01:21

Russia ‘Temporarily’ Suspends US Arms Inspections under New START Treaty

Russia ‘Temporarily’ Suspends US Arms Inspections under New START Treaty
The Russian foreign ministry announced that facilities in the nuclear weapons sites subject to inspections under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) will be "temporarily" exempt from such inspections.

“On August 8, 2022, the Russian Federation officially informed the United States via diplomatic channels that our country is temporarily exempting its facilities from inspection activities under the New START Treaty,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it also covers “facilities that can be used for demonstrations under the treaty.”

The ministry accused the US of ignoring "existing realities" such as "the suspension of normal" air links.

Inspection conditions proposed by Washington created "unilateral advantages for the United States and effectively deprive the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on American territory," the statement noted.

The ministry statement stressed that the exemptions would be immediately revoked in case of a “resolution of the existing problems and issues regarding the resumption of inspection activities under the treaty.”

