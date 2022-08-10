Iranians Stage Demonstration in Tehran to Support Palestinians, Condemn Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

Islam Times - Thousands of people in the Iranian capital, Tehran, have staged a demonstration to express their support for the Palestinians and denounce the Israeli regime’s latest military onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The protesters gathered near Palestine Square in Tehran, where the Palestinian Embassy is located, on Tuesday, carrying placards and flags of Palestine and the resistance movement.They chanted slogans against the US, the Israeli regime and Britain and reiterated their support for the Palestinian people, who stood firm against Israel’s latest wave of deadly aerial assaults on the besieged Gaza.Addressing the rally, Khalid Qaddoumi, the representative of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, said the Zionist enemy, which killed innocent civilians must be tried in international human rights courts and face due punishment.He added that the Palestinians have a common fate and are determined to continue their fight against the Israeli regime with the strategic goal of bringing about the occupying regime’s collapse, emphasizing that no party can sow discord among the Palestinian people.The Hamas official added that the Zionist enemy would never be able to undermine the Palestinians’ will, saying the regime would finally be expelled from the Palestinian lands.Qaddoumi hailed the support of the Iranian people and officials for the oppressed Palestinian people in their fight against the Israeli regime’s occupation and atrocities.In their final statement, the protesters said the decades-long resistance of Palestine in the face of the usurpers of al-Quds has today become more powerful thanks to unity among the Palestinian resistance groups.