Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 08:54

Armed Forces Assisting Industries in Iran: Top General

Armed Forces Assisting Industries in Iran: Top General
In comments after visiting the exhibition of “The Defense Ministry’s Capabilities in Production and Knowledge-Based Economy”, held in Tehran on Wednesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri hailed local military industries as pioneers of industrial progress at the cutting edge of technology.

He said military industries, due to their multilateral security nature, have made multilayered advances in the biological, medical and nuclear fields, land, sea and air transportation, chemical and engineering sectors, as well as cyber and electronic industries.

“The armed forces are committed to supporting the needs of the country’s strategic and infrastructural sectors by observing all technical requirements and industrial standards, with the minimum price and proportional to the needs of various sectors,” he stated.

Highlighting the close cooperation between the Defense Ministry and other industries, such as the automotive, petrochemical and oil industries, the general said such interaction and collaboration should result in constant progress.

During a visit to the exhibition on August 2, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said his ministry is collaborating with over 5,000 domestic knowledge-based companies.

Highlighting the ministry’s efforts to “create power and boost the industrial and defense capabilities of Iran”, the minister said the spillover of non-military products will be utilized to raise the level of industries in the country.
