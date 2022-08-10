0
Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 08:56

Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court

Story Code : 1008446
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
The San Francisco federal court on Tuesday found Ahmad Abouammo, a 44-year-old dual US-Lebanese citizen, guilty of acting as an agent of Saudi Arabia and trying to conceal a payment from an official tied to the Saudi royal family, among other charges.

Abouammo received at least 300,000 dollars and a 20,000-dollar luxury watch from Bader al-Asaker – a close adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] – to use his insider access to dig up information about Saudi dissidents active on Twitter, according to prosecutors. Abouammo then attempted to conceal the payment by having the money deposited to a relative’s account in Lebanon first and wired to his US account later.

In all, he was convicted of two counts of wire fraud or conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, one count of falsifying records, and one count of acting as an agent of a foreign government without properly disclosing that work.

Abouammo worked at Twitter from 2013 to 2015. He was arrested in 2019.

“Power. Greed. Lies. You heard this story, told by the evidence, here in this courtroom,” Eric Cheng, an assistant US attorney, said in his closing statements.

Bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, is known for harboring personal grudge against and going after his nemeses. US intelligence believes bin Salman personally ordered the murder of a Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was brutally murdered and whose body was dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Another Twitter employee, Ali Alzabarah, who was also believed to have spied for Saudi Arabia, fled the United States before being charged.

The verdict by the US federal court comes shortly after US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with bin Salman. Earlier, when asked how he would respond to the killing of Khashoggi, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia “the pariah that they are.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022