Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 08:59

Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers

O our master, your call has kindled our spirits that burn with determination and firmness during the days of Ashura, and it has ignited our eternally thriving souls. Like the leadership that you put your faith in, our finger is on the trigger and our eyes are cast on the furthest corners of the world.

Our message to our master is that we swear by Almighty God, who has bestowed victory on us in the battle of Badr, the July war, and in every arena that we are ready with full strength that we have prepared to face the enemy; vigorous along the border – the borders of sovereignty and the lines of dignity, on land and in the sea and from where they do not expect.

O our master, we know you and you know us. We are firm at the frontiers. Where mountains move, we remain stable. We are the land, the rocks, and the trees. We are the stories of the people and the era of victories that has started…

We swear by the blood of your grandfather, Imam Hussein [AS], on the Day of Ashura, that if they return, we will return, and will turn them straw.

We will destroy their ‘wagons of fire,’ break their arrogance, and flatten their hideouts…

We will write the biggest victory of the free people, which we long for, and with the power of our bullets we will bring utter defeat upon the occupying aggressors.
