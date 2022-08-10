0
Wednesday 10 August 2022 - 10:17

Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea

Story Code : 1008463
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iran’s Deputy Navy Commander Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Wednesday that one of the country’s merchant ships in the Red Sea made a mayday call after coming under attack from pirates on Tuesday.

He said the Iranian naval flotilla, with Jamaran destroyer acting as its lead ship, was immediately dispatched to the zone and took action against the assailants.

The Navy flotilla, tasked with escorting the trade vessels in the Red Sea, forced the attackers to flee after a heavy exchange of fire, he noted.

In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
UN Chief Slams Suicidal Attacks on Nuclear Plant
8 August 2022
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
‘Every Place is Karbala’: How Muharram Teaches Us to Speak for Oppressed
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
8 August 2022
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
Iranian Spokesman Raps Silence on Israeli Atrocities
7 August 2022
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
World Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Raids on Palestinians in Besieged Gaza Strip
6 August 2022