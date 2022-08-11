0
Thursday 11 August 2022 - 20:56

Palestinian Detainee Khalil Awawdeh’s Life at Stake

Story Code : 1008726
Palestinian Detainee Khalil Awawdeh’s Life at Stake
Awawdeh is using a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention without trial.

“Waed” Association for Palestinian Detainees and Ex-detainees held the ‘Israeli’ occupation full responsibility for the life of Awawdeh, pointing to that anger is dominant in the prisons amid the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s negligence to treat him in a suitable place.

Awawdeh is one of the two Islamic Jihad detainees whose release has been agreed on as part of the ceasefire deal that ended the past week’s ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
US Africa Strategy Unveiled: Countering China
9 August 2022
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
Taiwan Holds Military Drill
9 August 2022
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
Gaza Truce Enters into Effect: Islamic Jihad Imposes Its Conditions, Warns of Resuming Fighting if Deal Violated
8 August 2022