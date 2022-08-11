Palestinian Detainee Khalil Awawdeh’s Life at Stake

Islam Times - Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawdeh's health is deteriorating as his hunger strike surpasses 160 days, with possible permanent brain damage, doctors warned on Thursday.

Awawdeh is using a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention without trial.“Waed” Association for Palestinian Detainees and Ex-detainees held the ‘Israeli’ occupation full responsibility for the life of Awawdeh, pointing to that anger is dominant in the prisons amid the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s negligence to treat him in a suitable place.Awawdeh is one of the two Islamic Jihad detainees whose release has been agreed on as part of the ceasefire deal that ended the past week’s ‘Israeli’ aggression against the Gaza Strip.