Friday 12 August 2022 - 09:22

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Kabul

Story Code : 1008796
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Kabul
A suicide bomber blew himself up in a religious school in Kabul, killing at least 10 people, including Rahimullah Haqqani, a senior member of the Taliban.

Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the country has witnessed dozens of terrorist attacks and explosions, most of which have been claimed by the ISIS terrorist group.

The interim government of the Taliban in Afghanistan, underestimating the danger of the ISIS terrorist group, has promised to suppress and destroy this terrorist group in this country.

However, the occurrence of numerous terrorist attacks and explosions in different regions of Afghanistan shows that, contrary to the claims of the interim Taliban government, this government has not been able to establish the necessary security in different regions of this country.
