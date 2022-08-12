Zakharova: USA Has No Right to Control Fate of Other Countries

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that the United States has no right to control the fate of other countries and peoples.

“Washington will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Russia Today quoted Zakharova as saying on her Telegram channel in response to the statement of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Zakharova added that “Pelosi did not hear how the US Secretary of State recently called on countries to respect the sovereignty and independence of all countries, but she seems to believe that this logic does not apply to America.”The Russian Diplomat noted that the United States has neither legal nor moral reasons to control the fate of countries and peoples.