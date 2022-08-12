Russian Envoy: Ukraine Attacks on Zaporozhye Bring World Closer to Nuclear Disaster

Islam Times - Ukraine’s ‘criminal’ attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) push the world to the brink of a nuclear disaster, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

“We have repeatedly warned our Western colleagues that if they fail to bring the Kiev government to reason, it will resort to most heinous and senseless acts that will reverberate far beyond the borders of Ukraine. Regretfully, this is exactly what is happening now,” he told a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.“Kiev’s criminal acts against nuclear infrastructure push the world to the brink of a nuclear disaster, comparable to Chernobyl,” the Russian diplomat added.