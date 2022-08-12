0
Friday 12 August 2022 - 21:40

Russian Envoy: Ukraine Attacks on Zaporozhye Bring World Closer to Nuclear Disaster

Story Code : 1008899
Russian Envoy: Ukraine Attacks on Zaporozhye Bring World Closer to Nuclear Disaster
“We have repeatedly warned our Western colleagues that if they fail to bring the Kiev government to reason, it will resort to most heinous and senseless acts that will reverberate far beyond the borders of Ukraine. Regretfully, this is exactly what is happening now,” he told a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

“Kiev’s criminal acts against nuclear infrastructure push the world to the brink of a nuclear disaster, comparable to Chernobyl,” the Russian diplomat added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
Venezuela, Colombia Appoint Ambassadors in Move to Restore Diplomatic Ties
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
EU Admits: Yes, Double Standards Applied in Ukraine, Palestine!
12 August 2022
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
FBI Agents Raided Trump’s Estate in Search of Nuclear Documents
12 August 2022
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
Beijing: US New Chips Law Will Undermine Global Supply Chains
11 August 2022
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
Trump Refuses to Answer Questions in Probe into His Company
11 August 2022
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
Chinese Diplomat Blames US for Being ‘Main Instigator’ of Crisis in Ukraine
11 August 2022
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of
North Korean Leader’s Sister Warns Seoul of 'Retaliation' over COVID Outbreak
11 August 2022
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
Resistance Men to Hezbollah SG: We Are Firm at the Frontiers, We Will Bring Utter Defeat Upon the Occupiers
10 August 2022
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
10 August 2022
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
US Confirms Supplying Ukraine with Previously-Undisclosed Missiles
10 August 2022
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
Saudi Mole in Twitter Convicted in US Federal Court
10 August 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Serious and Ready for Any Scenario
9 August 2022
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus
9 August 2022