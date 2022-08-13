Israeli Regime Approves Construction of Hundreds of Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Islam times - Israeli regime has approved plans for the construction of hundreds of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, irrespective of the international outcry against the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement expansion activities and land grab policies in occupied Palestine.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency, citing a statement released by the Applied Research Institute (ARIJ), reported on Thursday that the regime’s officials have given the green light for plans to build 381 units in the new settlement, which will be erected on Palestinian-owned lands in Deir Istiya town, located 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) southwest of Nablus.The report added that the new settlement would cover an area of 259 dunams (259,000 square meters).Arij noted that the new settlement will lie between the settlements of Revava and Kiryat Netafim, warning that Israeli authorities are bent on creating a settlement complex in the area.Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, Israel has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.Many Palestinians believe the Israeli plans to annex one-third of the already occupied West Bank, including parts of the strategic Jordan Valley, is only a formality and that a de facto Israeli occupation of their land has been underway for many years.Israeli settler runs over, injures Fatah official in West BankMoreover, a member of the Revolutionary Council of the Fatah resistance movement sustained injuries after an Israeli settler ran him over in the southern part of the West Bank.Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told WAFA that Bayan Tabib was taking part in a non-violent anti-occupation protest rally near the village of Izbat at-Tabib on Thursday, when he was struck by an Israeli settler who drove his vehicle in his direction and hit him.The sources added that the settler fled the scene after the attack.There have been scores of “hit and run” incidents targeting Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, with most of them largely going uninvestigated by Israeli authorities. Some of such events have even resulted in fatalities.A Palestinian boy, identified as Ameer Bashir Khdeir, was injured on May 20 after an Israeli settler ran him over near the town of Beita, located 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) southeast of Nablus.The minor suffered bruises and fractures in the incident and was rushed to a hospital in Nablus for medical treatment.