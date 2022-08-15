0
Monday 15 August 2022 - 07:42

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Attack

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Attack
Earlier in the day, Syrian air defenses repelled the attack by the Israeli air force in the province of Tartus and in the Qalamoun Mountains on the border with Lebanon.

"Our air defense systems have repelled the aggressor's missiles, shooting down some of them. The attack has resulted in the death of three servicemen, three more have been injured, and material damage has been caused," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Syrian defense department, the Israeli armed forces attacked from two directions — the outskirts of Damascus were attacked from the Lebanese capital of Beirut, and Tartus was attacked from the Mediterranean Sea.
