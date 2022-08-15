Republicans Demand FBI Release Trump Search Affidavit

Islam Times - Republican lawmakers are demanding the affidavit used as the basis for the search warrant issued for former US President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home be unsealed, arguing the extraordinary step of sending the FBI in to seize documents from a former president’s residence requires a proof of equally extraordinary justification.

Former FBI agent and Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick [R-Pennsylvania] agreed that the search was “an unprecedented action that needs to be supported by unprecedented justification,” suggesting that the probable-cause affidavit would suffice even if it was only shown to members of Congress in a classified briefing.

“I’ve encouraged all my colleagues on the left and the right to reserve judgment and not get ahead of yourself because we don’t know what that document contains. It’s going to answer a lot of questions,” Fitzpatrick claimed.

It’s doubtful such a closed briefing would satisfy the president’s supporters, however. Threats against FBI agents and other federal authorities have been proliferating on social media, according to both that agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Unsealing the affidavit would “show that this was not just a fishing expedition, that they had due cause to go in and to do this, that they did exhaust all other means,” Republican Senator Mike Rounds told NBC on Sunday.