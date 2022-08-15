0
Monday 15 August 2022 - 11:29

Former ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Joins New Party to Contest November Poll

Story Code : 1009289
According to recent media reports, Eisenkot, chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, was being courted by political parties including Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid.

But on Sunday, he announced he will join forces with Gantz, himself a former army chief, and so-called Justice Minister Gideon Saar to form the new Centre-right "National Unity Party", or Hamahane Hamamlachti in Hebrew.

The election, set for November 1 after the Zionist parliament [Knesset] was dissolved on June 30, will be the occupation entity’s fifth in less than four years.

November's vote will in part be a contest between Lapid and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv regime remains mired in an unprecedented era of political gridlock, with early opinion polls indicating that November's election results may again be inconclusive.
