Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir Ezzor, Syria

Islam Times - On Tuesday morning, news sources reported that several explosions were heard at US military base in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria.

Illegal US bases in Syria have been attacked several times in recent months.Iraqi Sabreen news channel announced on Tuesday morning that several explosions were heard near US military base in the Al-Omar oil field located in Deir Ez-Zor.More details of this news have not yet been published.The US military and their affiliated terrorist elements have been illegally present in the north and east of Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil resources and grains, they are taking actions against the residents and Syrian forces in this region.The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.