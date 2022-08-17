Russian Diplomat: Ball is Now in US Court to Revive JCPOA

Islam Times - On Iran's response to the final EU proposal to revive the JCPOA, Permanent Representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, says: "I confirm that the proposals are very businesslike and were reasonable. The ball is now in the U.S. court."

In an interview with CNN, Mikhail Ulyanov, underscored that the issue of the IAEA probe "seems to be settled.""In the last response Iranians do not touch this issue. We have a good solution which was elaborated via participation of E3, Russia and other countries," he added."I hope that Washington will react positively and if that happens, we will have most likely a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) either this week or next week," the Russian diplomat added.