Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 00:25

Russian Diplomat: Ball is Now in US Court to Revive JCPOA

Russian Diplomat: Ball is Now in US Court to Revive JCPOA
In an interview with CNN, Mikhail Ulyanov, underscored that the issue of the IAEA probe "seems to be settled."

"In the last response Iranians do not touch this issue. We have a good solution which was elaborated via participation of E3, Russia and other countries," he added.

"I hope that Washington will react positively and if that happens, we will have most likely a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) either this week or next week," the Russian diplomat added.
