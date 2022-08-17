0
Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 00:26

Russian and Syrian Forces Defeating International Terrorism: Russian Defense Minister

Story Code : 1009573
Russian and Syrian Forces Defeating International Terrorism: Russian Defense Minister
“It is very important for us when we are visited by our friends, with whom we are not only fighting side by side, but also defeating international terrorism, which hardly anyone has been able to do in recent time. At least, various US-led coalitions have failed to do it, but we did it jointly with the Syrian armed forces,” he said.

Shoigu congratulated Abbas on taking the office of Syria’s defense ministry in April and thanked him for taking part in the Army-2022 forum, the International Army Games and the Moscow Conference on International Security.
