Wednesday 17 August 2022 - 16:17

Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures

“What is currently happening in the occupied Yemeni areas is the direct result of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia last month, and his meeting with senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah,” Ali al-Qahoum told Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network on Tuesday evening.

He added, “Lately, there has been a great influx of American forces, armored vehicles and battleships. They have been deployed in many Yemeni regions, including the Socotra Island.”

“The doors of Sanaa are open to anyone with whom we can confront the Saudi and Emirati projects that serve Washington,” Qahoum said.

“We cannot accept the presence of foreign forces on Yemeni soil, divisive scenarios, occupation and foreign guardianship over our territories,” the senior Ansarullah official noted.

“While Americans openly speak about supporting Yemen truce, they exhibit an aggressive behavior towards Yemeni people and are fueling the [Saudi-led] aggression against them.

“We are aware of the intensity of this battle. There would be no peace [in Yemen] until all colonists withdraw and control over our national assets is restored,” Qahoum said.

He stressed that “Yemeni people will not remain silent in the face of foreign companies' looting of Yemen's natural wealth. Recent military parades are a direct and warning message to the countries involved in the all-out aggression against Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, the war has martyred hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
