Thursday 18 August 2022 - 11:37

Moscow: Dozens of Foreign Fighters Eliminated in Strike on Ukrainian Base

“A temporary base of foreign mercenaries in the city of Kharkov was hit with a ground-based high-precision weapon. More than 90 militants were killed,” ministry’s spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced during his daily briefing.

The Russian Air Force also struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in Kherson and Nikolaev Regions, eliminating 80 combatants and injuring 50 others, he added.

Compounds hosting foreign mercenaries in Ukraine have already been targeted by Russia several times this month, leading to multiple casualties.

Thousands of fighters from Poland, Canada, the US, the UK and other countries responded to a call by President Volodymyr Zelensky and flocked to Ukraine. In April, the Russian military estimated their numbers at nearly 7,000. However, last month it said that only 2,741 foreign fighters remained in Ukraine.

Many of them were killed, while others fled to their home countries and later complained about chaos in the ranks of the Kiev forces, and a lack of arms and other equipment.

Konashenkov had earlier warned that mercenaries aren’t viewed as combatants under international law and “the best thing that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.”
