0
Thursday 18 August 2022 - 11:39

‘Israeli’ Spy Agency Appoints Two Women for First Time to Top Roles

Story Code : 1009792
‘Israeli’ Spy Agency Appoints Two Women for First Time to Top Roles
The first woman, A., took up her role recently as head of the Mossad's Intelligence Department which is equal to the level of the head of Military Intelligence in the ‘Israeli’ military. The second woman, K., was appointed to head the ‘Iran Department.’

The intelligence department at the Mossad, currently managed by two women, A. and her deputy H., is considered one of the organization's core anchors and growth engines.

A. has served in the core of the intelligence community for the past 20 years, and is entrusted with the formation of the strategic intelligence picture at the ‘Israeli’ level on a series of topics, including the ‘Iranian nuclear threat, global terrorism and normalization with the Arab world.’ Also, she is responsible for intelligence in all Mossad operations.

She will now join K., who serves as the head of the Iran Department, the organization's main area of activity. The head of the Iran system is responsible for the Mossad's strategy in dealing with the ‘Iranian threat in all its forms and is responsible for leading the combined campaign of operations, technology and intelligence in the Mossad together with the ‘Israeli’ military and all ‘security’ branches.’

Four women currently serve in the forum of department heads and are part of the senior executive team that runs the spying network.

The woman that held the highest position in the Mossad was Aliza Magen, who served as the Mossad’s deputy director 30 years ago.

Other women in senior roles include H. who is the deputy head of the agency’s intelligence division, and E. who was recently appointed as deputy head of the manpower division.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022