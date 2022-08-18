IOF Chief of Staff: Regional Country Was Attacked During Gaza Aggression

Islam Times - The apartheid “Israeli” regime attacked a regional country during the recent “Operation Breaking Dawn” in the besieged Gaza Strip, “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said.

Kochavi made his statements as he participated in an educational conference by the “Federation of Local Authorities” in the “Israeli” entity.According to him, “Ten days ago,” the IOF “hit, with great precision, Tayseer al-Jabari,who is an ‘archterrorist’, and at the same time conducted a wave of arrests in ‘Judea and Samaria’ [West Bank’], and parallel to this attacked in a third country and protected the rest of the 'country's' borders."Kochavi did not name the country which was allegedly attacked."If there is no operation, then there is protection," he added. "This is a very complex task which must not be taken for granted. You saw the elimination of al-Jabari, the ‘archmurderer’, in a 14-story building, and we carried out the task. Twenty Givati soldiers needed to be very exact and the danger level was very great."