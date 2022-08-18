0
Thursday 18 August 2022 - 23:06

IOF Chief of Staff: Regional Country Was Attacked During Gaza Aggression

Story Code : 1009902
IOF Chief of Staff: Regional Country Was Attacked During Gaza Aggression
Kochavi made his statements as he participated in an educational conference by the “Federation of Local Authorities” in the “Israeli” entity.

According to him, “Ten days ago,” the IOF “hit, with great precision, Tayseer al-Jabari,who is an ‘archterrorist’, and at the same time conducted a wave of arrests in ‘Judea and Samaria’ [West Bank’], and parallel to this attacked in a third country and protected the rest of the 'country's' borders."

Kochavi did not name the country which was allegedly attacked.

"If there is no operation, then there is protection," he added. "This is a very complex task which must not be taken for granted. You saw the elimination of al-Jabari, the ‘archmurderer’, in a 14-story building, and we carried out the task. Twenty Givati soldiers needed to be very exact and the danger level was very great."
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Iran Captures Hardened Terrorist Accused of Criminal Conduct Abroad
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
Russia Names Main Victim of US Energy “Victory”
18 August 2022
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
‘Israeli’ Firm Cellebrite Sold Phone-hacking Tools to Ugandan Regime
18 August 2022
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
No American Citizens Being Held Captive by Syria, Damascus Says
18 August 2022
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Aide Threatens Europe’s Longest Bridge
17 August 2022
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
Syrian Military Retaliates Against Turkish Airstrikes As Three Soldiers Martyred & 6 Injured
17 August 2022
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
Top Ansarullah Official: US Inciting Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Despite Peace-Loving Gestures
17 August 2022
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
Meta steps up information control ahead of US elections
17 August 2022
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
Yemeni Resistance to Saudis: Missiles Will Rain Down on You If Siege Drags On
16 August 2022
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last Saturday.
US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise with Eye on North Korea, China
16 August 2022
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman
16 August 2022
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
FM: Iran Has Own Plan B If Vienna Talks Fail
16 August 2022
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
Putin Says Russia, North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations
15 August 2022