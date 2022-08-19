0
Friday 19 August 2022 - 09:39

China Calls US ‘A Bully’ after White House Official’s Comments

Story Code : 1009950
“It is clear that the US is trying to defend the indefensible by applying a gangster logic and acting like a bully,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press conference Wednesday, according to transcripts, The Hill reported.

China has appeared to retaliate against Taiwan for Pelosi’s visit through a number of means, including military drills in the Taiwan Strait and bans on key imports from the self-governed island. 

Campbell had said during an on-the-record press call last week that “China has overreacted, and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented.”

Campbell said China’s recent actions are “fundamentally at odds with the goal of peace and stability” and “part of an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan.”

Wang on Wednesday countered that “it is the US, not China, that has undermined cross-strait peace and stability,” alleging that Pelosi’s trip undermined China’s sovereignty.

Beijing’s official stance is that there is only “one China,” of which Taiwan is a part. Taiwan calls itself the Republic of China and has been self-governed since 1949.

The US affirms it does not support Taiwan’s independence but maintains an unofficial relationship with the island.
