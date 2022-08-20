0
Saturday 20 August 2022 - 01:18

Next Gaza Battle Will Sweep Israel off the Face of Occupied Palestinian Lands, Islamic Jihad Warns

Story Code : 1010074
Nasser Abu-Sharif, a member of the Islamic Jihad's political office, said on Thursday that Israeli authorities are flagrantly enacting multiple measures and implementing Zionist projects to deliberately deny Palestinians of their basic rights and freedoms.

He added, “The next confrontation with the Israeli Occupation will be a game-changer as it will sweep the Tel Aviv regime off the face of occupied Palestinian territories.”

Abu-Sharif stressed that efforts should be made towards complete liberation of Palestine, calling for more unity among Palestinian factions in this regard.

The senior Islamic Jihad official pointed out that Palestinians are grateful for the sacrifices made by the resistance front, saying, “We insist on the unity of Palestinian factions in order to firmly stand up against the usurping and occupying Israeli regime. We hope other forces in the Arab and Islamic world join this struggle.”

“It is our religious and moral duty to confront the Israeli aggression. The Islamic Jihad courageously stood up against such viciousness during the three-day onslaught on the Gaza Strip, and this is a source of pride for all Palestinians,” Abu-Sharif noted.

The Israeli regime carried out new massacre in the besieged Gaza Strip on August 5, martyring nearly 50 people, including Taysir al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

The Israeli airstrikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, pushing the regime forces on the back foot. 

The strong retaliation, as was pledged by the resistance group, forced Tel Aviv to accept an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire, which took effect late on August 7.
