Saudi Arabia Invests in Israeli Companies: Ex-White House Adviser

Islam Times - A former White House adviser revealed that Saudi Arabia had allowed him to invest in Israeli companies after his private investment firm received $2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and White House adviser responded in an interview with “Sky News” to a question about whether the continued good personal relationship between him and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is what obtained for his company the agreement to obtain $ 2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, saying: They made the decision to invest, and I’m very happy that they allowed us to invest in Israeli companies to expand the work we’ve been doing in the Middle East.”Referring to the agreements to normalize relations between Arab countries and ‘Israel’ during the Trump era, Kushner said: “I didn’t make a secret when I was in government that investment can be a driving force to bring people together.”He added: “With Ibrahim’s agreements that we achieved in the last 6 months of the administration’s life, we finally managed to open the channels and I wrote in my memoirs of receiving phone calls from these countries about their desire to establish banking links and the possibility for people to travel and fly, and we wanted Muslims to be able to go to Israel and visit the mosque,” as he put it.He continued: “I think the more economic interaction between Israelis and Arabs is created that creates a continuum of peace in the region, whereas there was a boycott before that. So the fact that they wanted to support this effort by investing in this business. is something I’m very proud of.”