Sheikh Issa Qassem Warns Bahrainis against Judaization Scheme

Islam Times - The leader of the Bahraini Shias has warned its nation against selling their real estate to Israelis, highlighting a scheme to Judaize the Muslim country.

In a statement on Saturday, Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem stressed that selling houses to Jews will lead to shifting the identity of the country gradually till Jews rule it and expel all the Muslims from it."Everyone who sells his land to a Jew will be selling his nation, history, people, and sanctity," the leader of the Bahraini Shias said.In 2020, the Bahraini regime concluded an agreement to normalize ties with the Zionist enemy despite the wide popular rejection of the historical sin.