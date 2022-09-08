Flight of Zionist Regime Drone Reportedly over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Palestinian media sources reported the suspicious flight of an Israeli drone over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Lands on Wednesday.

According to the report, a drone belonging to the occupying regime of Israel has been seen filming over Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Territories.



This is while during the raid and illegal entry of Zionist settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque or their conflict with Palestinian worshipers, Zionist drones fly over Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of ensuring the security of settlers and the Zionist regime sometimes uses quadcopters to use tear gas against Palestinian worshipers in the Occupied Lands.

Palestinian media sources published the images of the flight of a Zionist drone over Al-Aqsa Mosque, SHAHAB news agency reported.