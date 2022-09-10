0
Saturday 10 September 2022 - 08:16

Bolsonaro Backer Kills Lula Fan as Brazil Election Tensions Rise

Story Code : 1013651
Bolsonaro Backer Kills Lula Fan as Brazil Election Tensions Rise
Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife in the west-central state of Mato Grosso after an argument erupted between the two over the two contesting candidates, authorities said on Friday.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed and was charged.

“What led to the crime was a divergent political opinion: the victim was defending Lula, and the perpetrator defending Bolsonaro,” the commissioner of the Civil Police, Victor Oliveira explained.

Lula suggested that the law enforcement should investigate whether such attacks “had been ordered, or guided, or if it is a political strategy.”

He said there was a "climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal."

In July, a similar attack occurred when a local official from Lula’s opposition Workers’ party was shot dead by a federal prison guard shouting support for Bolsonaro.

According to Genial/Quaest poll, Lula is seen winning 44% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 32%.
Comment


Featured Stories
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022