Monday 12 September 2022 - 21:44

Economic Blitzkrieg against Russia Did Not Work: Putin

“I would like to emphasize once again that Russia is confidently coping with external pressure, one might say – with financial and technological aggression from some countries. The tactics of economic blitzkrieg did not work, this is already obvious to everyone and to them,” Putin said.

He added that Russia “promptly implemented effective protective measures, mechanisms were launched to support key industries, enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses”. According to Putin, all of them were aimed at maintaining employment and jobs, providing targeted assistance to people.
