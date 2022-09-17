0
Saturday 17 September 2022 - 03:16

Syria Repels Attacks of Israeli Regime over Damascus

Story Code : 1014748
In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly violated Syrian sovereignty by launching airstrikes on Damascus and various areas of the country; however, these aggressions have been repelled by the timely interception of the Syrian air defense.

The official Syrian news agency (SANA) announced that Israel's warplanes hit areas around Damascus. They targeted the capital of Syria, and the Syrian air defense repelled these attacks.

These Israeli aerial attacks come at a time when the Syrian government has repeatedly sent a letter to the United Nations condemning these attacks and asking them to be stopped.

