Fuel Price Increase Flares Up More Violence in Haiti

Islam Times - Angry Haitians have protested the sharp increase in fuel prices once again, storming and looting public centers, attacking schools and government buildings across the country.

Some protesters gathered in Port au Prince and nearby streets over the weekend, while others attacked the facilities of the United Nations World Food Program, where 1400 tons of food were stored.The WFP condemned Thursday's attack on its warehouse in the town of Gonaives, saying the stolen food was intended for school lunches and poor families in Haiti.Its local director, Jean-Martin Coeur, said that the incident cannot be simply passed over.On Thursday, Haitian protesters targeted the National Television building, the National Archives building, and some stores and shopping centers.The protests began when Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced last Sunday that the government is facing a cash shortage and can no longer pay fuel subsidies, and, therefore, prices must rise.As a result, the price of diesel and kerosene is expected to double in the coming days, going up from 350 to 670 gourdes [US$3-5.7].Fuel importers in Haiti are having a hard time getting the subsidies that keep fuel prices low in the island nation because they are struggling to get dollars from the central bank, which is why fuel reserves in Haiti are running low.